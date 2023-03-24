Restaurant Report Card: La Belle Vie fails with 41

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Management at La Belle Vie on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee is not exactly living the good life this week. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 41 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The inspection report says potatoes, salmon, and short rib were at unsafe temperatures, an employee touched cooked salmon with their bare hands and an employee cell phone was stored in a basket of onions.

“It was a charger on the shelf that dropped down,” La Belle Vie Chad Lee said. “We discarded everything.”

The owner told us he corrected the violations, and he took us into the kitchen to prove his food is now at the proper temperature.

We have one other score to tell you about. Bacchanalia on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta earned 95 points.

World Famous Yellow Jacket Hot Dogs on Santa Fe Trail in Ellenwood received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’ve been in business for more than 30 years. This restaurant was established to mimic one that used to be in downtown Atlanta many years ago right next to the Georgia Tech campus. So, you’re going to see all the yellow jacket memorabilia when you walk inside, and their hot dogs are incredible and let me tell you what makes them unique. They toast their buns, and the apple pies are made from scratch. Boy that’s good!

