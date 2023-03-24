Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide, attends a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda.(AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier, File)
By The Associated Press and CARA ANNA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press on Friday that the 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency.

Rusesabagina, a U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday, she said.

“Rwanda notes the constructive role of the U.S. government in creating conditions for dialogue on this issue, as well as the facilitation provided by the state of Qatar,” Makolo said.

The case had been described by the United States and others as unfair. Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

___

Anna contributed from Nairobi, Kenya

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County
Whataburger to open newest location in Gwinnett County
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Latest News

2 dogs die in apartment fire in Clayton County
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
FILE - U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
State Dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand
Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region streak across the sky at...
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 10 civilians, wound 20 more
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is seeing an increase in passport...
Blinken: State dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand