SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center hosts silent auction at Georgia Food & Wine Festival

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The second annual Georgia Food & Wine festival takes place this weekend at Jim R. Miller Park in Cobb County. You can find a complete run-down of events and ticket pricing here.

Craft cocktail competitions, barbeque, wine and spirits will all be available through the weekend. The First Alert Weather Team will be at the Atlanta News First booth with the Coolray First Alert Tracker Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Come out to enjoy the festivities, including meeting members of the First Alert team.

In addition to food and fun, a silent auction will be held to benefit a local organization working to end child abuse. SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Marietta, has helped hundreds of children over the past year, alone. You can take part in the auction at the Georgia Food & Wine Festival or visit their website to donate and search for volunteer opportunities.

