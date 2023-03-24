Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center hosts silent auction at Georgia Food & Wine Festival

SafePath is a local organization that will eb represented at the festival
SafePath is a local organization that will eb represented at the festival
By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The second annual Georgia Food & Wine festival takes place this weekend at Jim R. Miller Park in Cobb County. You can find a complete run-down of events and ticket pricing here.

Craft cocktail competitions, barbeque, wine and spirits will all be available through the weekend. The First Alert Weather Team will be at the Atlanta News First booth with the Coolray First Alert Tracker Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Come out to enjoy the festivities, including meeting members of the First Alert team.

In addition to food and fun, a silent auction will be held to benefit a local organization working to end child abuse. SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Marietta, has helped hundreds of children over the past year, alone. You can take part in the auction at the Georgia Food & Wine Festival or visit their website to donate and search for volunteer opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia
Berkmar High School (background) and Lizandro Cabrera hospitalized (insert).
Gwinnett student given ice for injury at school undergoes life-saving surgery
DeKalb Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur.
Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills intruder in DeKalb County

Latest News

2 dogs die in apartment fire in Clayton County
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law
Owen Jackson
Man shot, killed near South Bend Park in Atlanta identified
SafePath is a local organization that will eb represented at the festival
SafePath Children's Advocacy Center hosting a silent auction at the Georgia Food & Wine Festival