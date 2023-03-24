Positively Georgia
WATCH: DeKalb County officials warn of ‘life-threatening conditions’ near Intrenchment Creek Park

DeKalb County
DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An executive order warning the public about dangerous conditions at a DeKalb County park is set to be issued Friday.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says the order details possible life-threatening conditions to the public, neighboring community as well as children and pets near the Intrenchment Creek Park area.

The press conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. Atlanta News First has your live coverage.

