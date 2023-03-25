1 dead in Hall County helicopter crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died after a helicopter crash in Hall County on Saturday, Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Authorities responded to the area of the 4700 block of Clarks Bridge Road near Glade Farm Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐒 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐎𝐅 𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐑𝐌

A helicopter has crashed in the 4700 block of Clarks Bridge Road just north of Glade Farm Road. The road has been closed at this time. One person has died in the crash. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/JtjXDBLRVh — Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) March 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.