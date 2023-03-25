Positively Georgia
1 dead in Hall County helicopter crash

File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died after a helicopter crash in Hall County on Saturday, Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Authorities responded to the area of the 4700 block of Clarks Bridge Road near Glade Farm Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

