79-year-old Gwinnett County woman with medical issues reported missing

79-year-old Gwinnett County woman reported missing
79-year-old Gwinnett County woman reported missing(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Gwinnett County need help in locating a 79-year-old woman with medical issues who was reported missing on Saturday. Gwinnett County police officials say she is beginning to show signs of dementia.

According to police officials, Constance “Connie” Thompson was last seen at Laurel Grove on Friday around 6:30 p.m. She was wearing a long sleeve shirt with a black lanyard around her neck, officials tell Atlanta News First.

Laurel Grove is located on Five Forks Trickum Road in Snellville, according to authorities. She used to live in Snellville in the area of Shaywen Circle and Odum Street in Snellville.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513- 5300.

