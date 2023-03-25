Atlanta Public Schools to host violence prevention event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools (APS) are set to host a “Violence Prevention Experience,” a youth anti-violence summit on Saturday afternoon.

“We recognize now more than ever that it’s just imperative to come together,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools superintendent.

Among the multiple organizations scheduled to be in attendance is the counseling organization Chris 180.

The organization, which already provides mental health, child welfare, and family services to 19 schools in the district - will offer free workshops on topics that include managing depression and anxiety, anger and conflict resolution, and identifying gang involvement.

RELATED: Funeral set for 11-year-old Spalding County girl killed by stray bullet

The event coincides with upcoming spring break and the summer months when data show higher rates of violence tend to happen.

According to the American Public Health Association, gun violence is the leading cause of premature death in the United States.

The event will be held at Benjamin E. Mays High School located at 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW at 2 p.m. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Herring are expected to be in attendance.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.