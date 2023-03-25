Positively Georgia
Atlanta travel and adventure show underway

The Atlanta travel and adventure show is underway.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Travel and Adventure show is underway at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Saturday.

Attendees can enjoy multiple activities until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There are hundreds of booths with giveaways, a global beats stage with performers, and a mixologist.

On Sunday, doors will open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

