Authorities search for a missing 60-year-old man at Bolding Mill Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway at Bolding Mill Park after officials say a 60-year-old man went missing on Saturday.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia DNR game wardens are investigating in and around the area of Bolding Mill Park.

Officials add that the area around Bolding Mill Park is inaccessible. Officials are searching for the man on the land.

“We anticipate the park may be closed for several hours,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials say.

