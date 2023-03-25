Deadly Lawrenceville shooting under investigation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early Saturday morning deadly shooting is under investigation in Lawrenceville.

Police responded to a home on Oak Vista Court around 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials say police officers found a man dead with several gunshot wounds. The identity of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

