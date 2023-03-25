FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible early Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will approach north Georgia late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The storms may weaken as they move through north Georgia, but still have the potential for strong winds, lots of lightning, and an isolated tornado - especially in northwest Georgia.

The timing of the storms is 3-5 AM in NW GA. 5-8 AM in Atlanta Metro area, and 7-9 AM for east Georgia from Athens to Eatonton.

A level 2 risk for strong to severe storms for parts of extreme northwest Georgia. (Atlanta News First)

A cohesive line of storms arrive around 5-6am in metro Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

The weather will improve quickly after the storms pass, and there is a decent chance that it will stay mainly dry through the rest of the day. There is a low risk of an afternoon or early-evening storm. Highs will be near 80.

Sunday starts with dry weather, but it may not stay dry through the afternoon - especially south of I-20. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the forecast. There is a better chance of rain Sunday night and Monday. We have a First Alert for heavy rain possible late Sunday into Monday morning. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday and Monday. Showers could linger on Tuesday.

