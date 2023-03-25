First Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday morning, but sunshine returns for the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A line of strong storms continues to push through North Georgia this morning, some storms could become severe.

The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

This will be a quick-moving front, so expect the rain and storms to clear our southern counties by 10 AM.

Behind our front, skies will clear and it will be breezy. Expect mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, and wind gusts upwards of 30 mph possible.

Tomorrow, is another First Alert as showers and storms look to set up south of I-20 in the afternoon, a couple storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind, hail, and a couple tornadoes all possible. I think the greater threat will be in Central Georgia, outside our viewing area, but Meriwether, Troup, Pike, and Lamar counties will need to be watched carefully.

For most of us Sunday, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Late Sunday night, more rain rolls in and that rain will continue into Monday morning, so prepare for a wet commute.

Showers will sink south of I-20 through the afternoon and that’s where rain again set up for Tuesday.

We will be dry Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like a few showers ahead of our next weather system will be possible Friday.

Isolated severe storms possible through 10 AM today (Atlanta News First)

Showers and storms will clear to the southeast by late morning (Atlanta News First)

Severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon mainly south of I-20. (Atlanta News First)

Scattered storms possible tomorrow afternoon mainly south of Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

Heavy rain rolls in late Sunday night (Atlanta News First)

First Alert for Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon/evening for rain and storms. Rainy start to a mild week. (Atlanta News First)

