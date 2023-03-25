Funeral set for 11-year-old Spalding County girl killed by stray bullet

SPALDING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Spalding County community of family and friends are set to say their final goodbyes to an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. on March 14, 11-year-old Asijah Love Jones was killed after a bullet traveled through the bedroom window of her Spalding Heights home.

“One of the rounds that were fired at the intended targets missed, traveled through the victim’s bedroom window, and struck her killing her instantly,” Sheriff Darrell Dix previously said.

According to police officials, Kionta Jahaun Parks is accused of shooting at someone at the Northside Hills Apartments in Griffin. Police said Parks is a “well-known gang member.” Authorities are still trying to figure out if there was another shooter, but Dix said the shooting may have been gang-related.

“It’s so infuriating to know there are children who have to live in this fear every day of their lives and it’s uncalled for,” Dix previously said.

On March 20, family, friends, neighbors, classmates, and teachers joined a vigil where Jones died.

“We going to miss her, I miss seeing her in class already and now I can’t see her smile anymore,” one student said.

Asijah’s mother previously told Atlanta News First that they were in different rooms resting when a barrage of bullets started blasting through their apartment, she yelled for everyone to get out as fast as possible.

“I screamed ‘everyone get to the hallway, and my daughter didn’t come,’” Asijah’s mother said while crying.

Griffin Spalding County Schools confirmed Asijah was a Cowan Road Middle School student. In a letter sent to parents, the district said.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you that a Cowan Road Middle School 6th Grade Student passed away last night at home,” officials said. “We are deeply saddened by the death of a student and express our sincere condolences to the family along with everyone at Cowan Road Middle School.”

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 770-467-4282.

