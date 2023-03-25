Positively Georgia
Motorcycle ride and show to benefit Carroll Co. deputy battling cancer

Photo of Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy
Photo of Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A motorcycle and jeep ride and show that benefits a Carroll County deputy who is battling cancer is underway on Saturday morning.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials, “as many in our community know, deputy Conn has been fighting a fierce battle with cancer. She has served our community, now it’s time to give back if you can.”

Attendees met at the Performing Arts Center on Old Newnan Road in Carrollton at 10:30 a.m.

“The outpouring of support she continues to receive from our community is humbling and we are so grateful to see so many stand with her through her toughest battle,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Raffle tickets are also being sold for $2 for a 50/50 drawing and food and beverages are being sold, according to officials.

Officials also say if you’re unable to attend and still wish to donate, you can contact Investigator Shane North at snorth@carrollsheriff.com or Investigator Brandon Wiggins at bwiggins@carrollsheriff.com for information on how to help support.

