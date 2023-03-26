63-year-old woman dies in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 63-year-old woman has died after crashing into an unoccupied stopped car on the shoulder of I-285 in Sandy Springs on Sunday morning.

According to Sandy Springs officials, around 8:10 a.m., a woman traveling east on I-285 near Roswell Road left the roadway and slammed into another car. The identity of the woman has not been released by officials.

Officials are reaching out to the woman’s family.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

