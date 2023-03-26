Positively Georgia
8-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in southeast Atlanta

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a young girl was hit by a car in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to the area of 925 Conley Road SE around 10:21 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

The 8-year-old girl was rushed to Eggleston Hospital, officials said. The current extent of her injuries is unknown.

“The driver fled the scene, but the passenger of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with officers,” police officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

