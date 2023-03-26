Positively Georgia
Authorities search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yellow River Park

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Search crews resumed efforts to find a four-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday at Yellow River Park, Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Three boats were launched into the river and officials say they’re conducting a grid search that works down the river from the park with ground search crews.

Officials add that Gwinnett County police and DNR are also assisting with the search.

Severe weather conditions have prevented the use of helicopters for the search, according to officials.

This is an active investigation.

