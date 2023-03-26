Prominent Atlanta music executive, one of T.I.’s reps dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A well-known and respected veteran Atlanta music executive has died, according to an Instagram post by his family.

Claybourne Evans Jr. passed away on Friday, according to a statement by his son.

According to the family, a Celebration of Life is scheduled at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on Saturday, April 1 with viewing beginning at Noon and the service begins at 1 p.m.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Evans family announces the untimely passing of my Father, Claybourne Evans Jr. He fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully surrounded by close family and friends today, March 24, 2023. He lived an extraordinary life filled with Love, Hard Work, and Laughter. He touched many lives. Continue His Legacy.“

Evans Jr. was the CEO of Rubicon Brand Management and VP of Grand Hustle Records, and was one of T.I’s managers. He also worked closely with comedian Lil Duval, DJ MLK, and many others.

Evans Jr. was a positive influence on countless people in the Atlanta community and all over the country.

Several musicians and celebrities including Atlanta rappers T.I., Killer Mike, Big Boi, and 2 Chainz, members of the Grand Hustle Records family, Snoop Dogg, movie director and producer Deon Taylor, and others wrote tributes to the powerful mogul on social media.

Reactions have poured in from thousands of people, including close family, friends, people who worked with him, and fans.

The family has asked for “privacy and prayer” at this time.

