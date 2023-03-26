Dispute between two people ‘who appear to be cousins’ led to shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a dispute between two people “who appear to be cousins’ led to a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 1700 block of South Olympian Way SW after reports of a person shot around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the “suspect shot the victim” as a result of the dispute.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

A man identified as Otis Barron was identified as the person wanted in connection to the shooting. Officials confirmed that charges are pending.

