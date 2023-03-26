Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Dispute between two people ‘who appear to be cousins’ led to shooting

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a dispute between two people “who appear to be cousins’ led to a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 1700 block of South Olympian Way SW after reports of a person shot around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the “suspect shot the victim” as a result of the dispute.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

A man identified as Otis Barron was identified as the person wanted in connection to the shooting. Officials confirmed that charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
Tornado damages home in Troup County
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after severe weather
Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Latest News

Ambulance
8-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in southeast Atlanta
sirens
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation
fire truck
Two residents rescued from Stone Mountain house fire
Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari