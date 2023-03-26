First Alert: Busy start to what will be an active Sunday across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off Sunday morning with a handful of severe storms. So far, large hail and damaging winds have been the threats in these cells training through the area.

Expect the greatest risk for severe storms through the morning, with a slight lull in the late afternoon and early evening, before more storms ramp up after sunset through the overnight.

Damaging winds upwards of 60 mph and hail will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The greatest threat for severe storms, and the greatest amount of severe storm activity will stay along and south of I-20, but places north of I-20 won’t be immune to an isolated severe storm today and tonight.

The work week with start with scattered showers and storms tapering off, before we gradually clear out through the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain and storms will stay focused along and south of I-20 Tuesday before we see sunshine along with drier and cooler conditions for mid week.

With all of the rain the next several days, especially for those south of I-20, flash flooding remains a possibility. If you run into standing water on the roadways, don’t drive into it.

Expect mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with mornings in the 40s, before we warm back into the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, rain chances go up yet again as another front seems to approach the area.

Scattered severe storms likely south of I-20 today. More isolated threat for Atlanta northward. (Atlanta News First)

Wind, lightning, and hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are possible (Atlanta News First)

Rain and storms likely through the late morning (Atlanta News First)

Another round of storms rolls in late tonight through the overnight. Severe weather remains possible. (Atlanta News First)