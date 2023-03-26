Positively Georgia
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation

sirens
sirens(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

According to police officials, officers responded to the 4100 block of Pine Heights Drive NW after reports of two people who were shot around 1:30 a.m.

Police officials say both shooting victims transported themselves to Piedmont Hospital. According to investigators, an individual attempted to steal a gun from someone when they were sitting on the couch. After a brief struggle, both individuals were shot. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

One individual identified by police as Jaquez Jean was arrested and faces robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony charges.

