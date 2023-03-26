Meriwether County schools close due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All schools in Meriwether County Schools will be closed on Monday due to the threat of inclement weather. School officials said the storm form is predicted to produce more heavy rain through midday on Monday.

“The school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required,” said a statement from the school.

The school officials said Meriwether County bus routes service 580 miles of dirt roads, some with low-lying bridges, which become hazardous in these weather scenarios.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.