Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Meriwether County schools close due to inclement weather

Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.(filo | Source: Getty Images)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All schools in Meriwether County Schools will be closed on Monday due to the threat of inclement weather. School officials said the storm form is predicted to produce more heavy rain through midday on Monday.

“The school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required,” said a statement from the school.

The school officials said Meriwether County bus routes service 580 miles of dirt roads, some with low-lying bridges, which become hazardous in these weather scenarios.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
Tornado damages home in Troup County
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after severe weather
Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Latest News

Troup County home damaged from tornado
Troup County officials give updates on tornado damage, recovery efforts
Ambulance
8-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in southeast Atlanta
sirens
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation
fire truck
Two residents rescued from Stone Mountain house fire