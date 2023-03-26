Positively Georgia
Severe weather causes significant damage in West Point

West Point sees significant damage after severe weather
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - West Point saw significant damage as severe weather struck Georgia Sunday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Damage reported across Georgia after severe weather

Officials say there are reports of people trapped in buildings, downed power lines and trees. A tornado slammed through the area Sunday.

Damage in West Point
Damage in West Point(Atlanta News First)

Wellstar says one person is being treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for injuries related to the storm.

