Severe weather causes significant damage in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - West Point saw significant damage as severe weather struck Georgia Sunday morning.

Officials say there are reports of people trapped in buildings, downed power lines and trees. A tornado slammed through the area Sunday.

Damage in West Point

Wellstar says one person is being treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for injuries related to the storm.

