Severe weather causes significant damage in West Point
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - West Point saw significant damage as severe weather struck Georgia Sunday morning.
Officials say there are reports of people trapped in buildings, downed power lines and trees. A tornado slammed through the area Sunday.
Wellstar says one person is being treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for injuries related to the storm.
