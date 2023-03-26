‘Sine Die’ or ‘Sign or Die?’ | Georgia General Assembly’s final hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two work days remain before the Georgia General Assembly adjourns for 2023. Lawmakers will be in session on Monday, followed by a full day of committee meetings on Tuesday, and Sine Die on Wednesday.

‘Sine Die’ is legalese for “indefinitely| and Latin for “without day.” Its proper pronunciation is either “sahy-nee dahy-ee” or “sin-ey dee-ey,” at least according to Dictonary.com.

Sine Die is a Latin phrase composed of the preposition sine “without” (sine governs the ablative case) and diē, the ablative singular of the noun diēs “day.” Sine die entered the English language in the 17th century, according to the website.

In politics, according to Political Dictionary, the word is used to signify the end of a legislative session without a specific date being set for the next session.

Georgia lawmakers pronounce Sine Die as “sign-ee dye,” which, according to freshman lawmaker Ruwa Romman, could be a derivative of “sign or die,” meaning bills that aren’t approved on the legislature’s final day are “either signed or they die.

“I’m sure there are other pronunciations or meanings,” Romman, a Democratic state representative from Duluth, said.

Regardless of how it’s pronounced, Sine Die is among the legislature’s most important days, the others being when the session is actually convened and Crossover Day, which is the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two legislative chambers.

While several new laws have been passed - Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors - others remain up for debate this week.

State budget

Sports betting

Private school vouchers

New guidelines for convicted sex offenders

Reforming Georgia care for foster children

Truck weight limits

Tik Tok ban

