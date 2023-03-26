Positively Georgia
Tornado touches down in Georgia, severe weather still widespread across area

By Josh Morgan and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Lamar, Meriwether, Pike & Upson is in effect until 8:15 AM this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia county of Meriwether is in effect until 8:00 AM this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Butts, Henry, Lamar & Spalding is in effect until 8:15 AM this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia county of Meriwether is in effect until 8:00 AM this morning.

A Tornado Watch for the Georgia counties of Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Troup & Upson is in effect until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Georgia counties of Clarke, Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam & Walton is in effect until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Georgia counties of Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Newton, Rockdale & Spalding is in effect until 9:00 AM this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Alabama county of Randolph is in effect until 9:00 AM this morning.

