Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Troup County officials to address tornado damage, recovery efforts

Troup County home damaged from tornado
Troup County home damaged from tornado(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials are set to address damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service officials, severe weather moved through Georgia on Sunday morning.

READ OUR LIVE BLOG HERE

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency after severe weather damaged dozens of buildings, and homes and caused damage to power lines and trees.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

According to Troup County EMA officials, “multiple crews are out on search and rescue missions. Reports of multiple buildings destroyed, power lines down, and trees down blocking roads.”

The Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Glenn Polk spoke to our Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez about the severe weather and tornado warnings issued.

“Our hearts go out to our partners,” Polk said. “We’ve experienced a lot of severe thunderstorms this morning, We’re in our emergency headquarters monitoring everything. We did have a report of a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.”

A Tornado Watch was issued for the Georgia counties of Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Troup & Upson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
Tornado damages home in Troup County
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after severe weather
Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Latest News

Ambulance
8-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in southeast Atlanta
sirens
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation
fire truck
Two residents rescued from Stone Mountain house fire
Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari