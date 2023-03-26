Troup County officials to address tornado damage, recovery efforts

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials are set to address damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service officials, severe weather moved through Georgia on Sunday morning.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency after severe weather damaged dozens of buildings, and homes and caused damage to power lines and trees.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

According to Troup County EMA officials, “multiple crews are out on search and rescue missions. Reports of multiple buildings destroyed, power lines down, and trees down blocking roads.”

The Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Glenn Polk spoke to our Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez about the severe weather and tornado warnings issued.

“Our hearts go out to our partners,” Polk said. “We’ve experienced a lot of severe thunderstorms this morning, We’re in our emergency headquarters monitoring everything. We did have a report of a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.”

A Tornado Watch was issued for the Georgia counties of Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Troup & Upson.

