Two residents rescued from Stone Mountain house fire

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two residents were rescued after a fire at a Stone Mountain home on Sunday afternoon.

According to DeKalb County fire department officials, two residents were injured in a fire at a home on the 5800 block of Duchess Court.

The two residents were rushed to Grady Hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

