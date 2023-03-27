Positively Georgia
1 person dead after crash on Jonesboro Road and I-285 Eastbound

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a sedan collided with a semitrailer at Jonesboro Road and I-285.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The sedan’s passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the semi’s driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

