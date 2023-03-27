Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Alpharetta house fire under investigation

Alpharetta house fire under investigation
Alpharetta house fire under investigation(Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta fire officials are investigating after a damaged gas line led to a house fire late Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the northern section of the city late Sunday evening. Upon arrival, the homeowner told crews that “lightning from the storm had struck the home and that he believed it may have caused a fire in the wall of the kitchen.”

Crews found heat in the wall behind the oven and once the oven was moved out of the way, officials say the “gas line to the oven” was damaged. “The escaping natural gas had ignited, causing fire to spread to some nearby material. Crews quickly secured the utilities and knocked down the fire, limiting it to the kitchen,” Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officials told Atlanta News First.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding rain, risk of strong storms continue in GA
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
A four-year-old boy was recovered from Yellow River Park on Sunday
4-year-old boy identified after body pulled from Yellow River Park
Deadly crash
63-year-old woman dies in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

Latest News

Family hit by second tornado in two month
Family hit by second tornado in two months
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Gov. Brian Kemp confirms an EF3 tornado touched down in Georgia
Tornado damages home in Troup County
Georgia organization collecting donations, supplies for tornado victims
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
Passport delays cancel spring break plans