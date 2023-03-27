Alpharetta house fire under investigation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta fire officials are investigating after a damaged gas line led to a house fire late Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the northern section of the city late Sunday evening. Upon arrival, the homeowner told crews that “lightning from the storm had struck the home and that he believed it may have caused a fire in the wall of the kitchen.”

Crews found heat in the wall behind the oven and once the oven was moved out of the way, officials say the “gas line to the oven” was damaged. “The escaping natural gas had ignited, causing fire to spread to some nearby material. Crews quickly secured the utilities and knocked down the fire, limiting it to the kitchen,” Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officials told Atlanta News First.

No injuries were reported.

