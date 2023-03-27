Positively Georgia
Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

