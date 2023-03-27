Body found after fire put out at homeless camp in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a homeless encampment in Cobb County.

It happened Monday just after 1 a.m. near I-75 North and Ernest Barrett Parkway. Cobb County Fire officials say the body was discovered in a tent after crews put the fire out.

At this time, there is no word on how the fire started or the identity of the person who died.

The incident remains under investigation.

