Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body found floating off Highway 76 in Towns County has been identified as a 35-year-old South Carolina man.

Brandon Scott Anderson was running from Towns County deputies when he disappeared. His body was found March 9. He had been tied to the robbery of a “piece of equipment” in South Carolina.

Police say Anderson was found in the same clothes he disappeared in and was close to where he had disappeared. Anderson was positively identified by his driver’s license.

Foul play is not suspected in Anderson’s death.

