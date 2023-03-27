Positively Georgia
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man

Brandon Scott Anderson
Brandon Scott Anderson(Towns County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body found floating off Highway 76 in Towns County has been identified as a 35-year-old South Carolina man.

Brandon Scott Anderson was running from Towns County deputies when he disappeared. His body was found March 9. He had been tied to the robbery of a “piece of equipment” in South Carolina.

Police say Anderson was found in the same clothes he disappeared in and was close to where he had disappeared. Anderson was positively identified by his driver’s license.

Foul play is not suspected in Anderson’s death.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

