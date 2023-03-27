Car slams into Roswell home while being repossessed

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta family narrowly escaped tragedy while their car was being repossessed in their own driveway.

Ben Paul said he got the scare of his life a couple of days ago when the car smashed into the front of his Roswell home.

“It was alarming because I hear a loud crashing sound. It sounded like the house fell on top of itself. And then I’m hearing screaming. My wife is screaming, my baby is screaming. So, I was thinking that the baby got hurt,” Paul said.

It turns out his 1-year-old child narrowly avoided the car crashing into the living room. And you’ll never believe how it happened.

“I didn’t know that the car was out for repossession. I knew I was behind on payments, and I had asked them for an extension, and I was kind of going back and forth via phone call or email. We hadn’t worked out an agreement, so they sent a repo person to the house,” Paul said.

Paul said a repo man from a company called Dismuke Recovery showed up at his home to repossess his car and that’s when something went terribly wrong.

“Apparently, he dropped the car from the street at the top of the driveway and it rolled through our gate and into our living room,” Paul said.

A car slammed into a Roswell home. (Ben Paul)

Paul said the repo man apologized and he got a call from the company asking about an estimate for repairs.

Still, the Paul family is facing a tough road ahead financially and will be leaning on their faith to make it through.

“So, we’re out of a vehicle. The home, we’re not supposed to live in now. We’ve stayed in a hotel for a couple of nights and we’re trying to figure out our next step. The main two security points--housing and transportation--got shaken up all at the same time,” Paul said.

Atlanta News First called the repo company to ask them about what happened, and they told us no comment.

If you would like to help the Paul family with the cost of repairs, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

