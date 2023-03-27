Deadly southwest Atlanta shooting under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday evening is under investigation.

Officers responded to the 730 block of Ira Street around 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a female with “what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

The female was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials say. The female has not been identified by officials at this time.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.