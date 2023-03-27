DeKalb County police to host hiring event in April

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is set to host a “one-stop-shop” hiring event on Saturday, officials announced.

Interested candidates will have the opportunity to complete the hiring process with a potential start date of April 24.

Officials say the hiring event will be held at 1950 West Exchange Plaza in Tucker on April 1 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Officials add that the hiring incentive with no experience is $3,000 and the hiring incentive for people with two years of experience will be $5,000.

