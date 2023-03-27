Diana Ross announces 2023 tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The iconic singer Diana Ross is bringing “The Music Legacy Tour 2023″ to Hershey Theatre in Pennsylvania on June 27.

Diana Ross, a global icon and legendary entertainer, songwriter, producer, and film and television actress, announced Monday that “The Music Legacy Tour 2023″ is coming to Hershey, Pa., this summer.

The tour will feature some of Ross’ no. 1 chart-topping songs, featuring hit-after-hit from her solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com .

