Emergency crews rescue Monroe County campers due to ‘extreme flooding’

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in Monroe County helped rescue campers who were trapped due to severe weather on Monday, according to officials.

The City of Forsyth Fire Department and the Monroe County Emergency Services responded to the High Falls State Park campground near Towaliga South Road.

Monroe County emergency crews rescue trapped campers due to extreme flooding (Monroe County Emergency Services)

Photos shared by the Monroe County Emergency Services social media page show photos of what appears to be heavy flooding that could be related to recent severe weather in Georgia.

Emergency officials have warned motorists to limit road traffic and plan ahead for alternate routes if possible. It is important to avoid driving over any flooded roadways.

“There are many roadways across the county with downed trees, and then likely wires, as well as flooded roadways. Our crews and road department are working as quickly and safely as possible,” emergency officials said.

Many Georgia communities are working on recovery efforts following another round of severe weather late Sunday night and on Monday morning.

