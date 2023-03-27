Positively Georgia
Entertainment Lawyer Lisa Bonner talks running a successful business

Lisa Bonner
Lisa Bonner(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lisa Bonner is a veteran, lawyer, author and avid traveler who has successfully merged her professional life, public speaking, hosting and passion for travel.

Bonner operates “Bonner Law PC”, an established boutique business and intellectual property law firm that provides legal advice to media companies, creatives and emerging companies in the arts, entertainment, digital media, technology and fashion industries.

Bonner sat down with Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to discuss the best practices to excel in multiple roles.

