Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family hit by second tornado in two months

Family hit by second tornado in two month
Family hit by second tornado in two month(Derrick Winston)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Derrick Winston’s childhood home is now dust and rubble.

His 86-year-old mother and brother took cover in a hall closet as a severe storm tore through their West Point home on Sunday night.

“He seen rain and when he looked up he was looking at the sky,” said Winston.

It isn’t the first time the family has survived a deadly storm. Just two months ago another tornado ripped through Winston’s home in LaGrange.

“I think it’s the closest thing to death if you ever went through it,” he said.

Winston and his wife are living an apartment nearby waiting on the insurance company to pay for the thousands of dollars in damages. Now, his headache continues with the rest of his family homeless too.

“I just thank god that we’re okay, we’re living. All that stuff can be replaced,” Winston said.

Neighbors dropped in to send their love and support.

Kay Sturkie, who lives a street down, says the town is resilient and the people in it are fighters.

“God is going to be with them and we’re going to keep them in our prayers,” she said.

And that’s all Winston and his family can hope for.

“Just keep us in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to us,” Winston said.

Troup County says 14 crews have been out all day assessing damages. If you need additional assistance, the county says reach out to the local Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding rain, risk of strong storms continue in GA
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
A four-year-old boy was recovered from Yellow River Park on Sunday
4-year-old boy identified after body pulled from Yellow River Park
Deadly crash
63-year-old woman dies in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

Latest News

Alpharetta house fire under investigation
Alpharetta house fire under investigation
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Gov. Brian Kemp confirms an EF3 tornado touched down in Georgia
Tornado damages home in Troup County
Georgia organization collecting donations, supplies for tornado victims
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
Passport delays cancel spring break plans