FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute

By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy rain will continue to impact metro Atlanta throughout your entire morning commute with flash flooding possible.

What to expect

Scattered, heavy rain is on-going throughout north Georgia with the heaviest rain south of I-20. Flash flooding will remain a concern as you drive to work. While mostly rain is expected, isolated thunderstorms will also be possible south of I-20.

Timing

Rain will continue for the entire morning commute and move out of metro Atlanta by 11 a.m. This afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies by 2 p.m.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Monday
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Monday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 9 a.m. Monday
Forecast map for 9 a.m. Monday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Monday
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Monday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for noon Monday
Forecast map for noon Monday(Atlanta News First)

Isolated showers Tuesday

A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Cooler mid-week

You’ll notice a temperature drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the mornings with lows in the 40s.

