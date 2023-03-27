FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy rain will continue to impact metro Atlanta throughout your entire morning commute with flash flooding possible.

What to expect

Scattered, heavy rain is on-going throughout north Georgia with the heaviest rain south of I-20. Flash flooding will remain a concern as you drive to work. While mostly rain is expected, isolated thunderstorms will also be possible south of I-20.

Timing

Rain will continue for the entire morning commute and move out of metro Atlanta by 11 a.m. This afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies by 2 p.m.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 9 a.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 10 a.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for noon Monday (Atlanta News First)

Isolated showers Tuesday

A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Cooler mid-week

You’ll notice a temperature drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the mornings with lows in the 40s.

