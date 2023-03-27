FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy rain will continue to impact metro Atlanta throughout your entire morning commute with flash flooding possible.
What to expect
Scattered, heavy rain is on-going throughout north Georgia with the heaviest rain south of I-20. Flash flooding will remain a concern as you drive to work. While mostly rain is expected, isolated thunderstorms will also be possible south of I-20.
Timing
Rain will continue for the entire morning commute and move out of metro Atlanta by 11 a.m. This afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies by 2 p.m.
Isolated showers Tuesday
A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.
Cooler mid-week
You’ll notice a temperature drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the mornings with lows in the 40s.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.