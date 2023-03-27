Positively Georgia
Flight delays, cancellations being reported at Atlanta airport

A flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you plan on catching a flight Monday morning, you’ll want to check your status before heading to the airport.

As of 9 a.m., there are 206 flight delays and 46 cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

The delays and cancellations are mainly due to inclement weather.

Travelers should check with the airline for flight status.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

