Flight delays, cancellations being reported at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you plan on catching a flight Monday morning, you’ll want to check your status before heading to the airport.

As of 9 a.m., there are 206 flight delays and 46 cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

The delays and cancellations are mainly due to inclement weather.

Travelers should check with the airline for flight status.

