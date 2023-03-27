Positively Georgia
Georgia House approves oversight committee for district attorneys

An eight-member Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission has been created by the Georgia General Assembly.
Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston now lies in state at the state Capitol. His casket arrived Tuesday morning ahead of a special ceremony and funeral.(Contributed)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that creates a new state board that would oversee locally elected district attorneys.

SB 92, which can be read here, creates an eight-member Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission.

The bill comes in the wake of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ ongoing investigation into alleged election interference from former president Donald Trump into the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

