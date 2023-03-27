Georgia House approves oversight committee for district attorneys

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that creates a new state board that would oversee locally elected district attorneys.

SB 92, which can be read here, creates an eight-member Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission.

The bill comes in the wake of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ ongoing investigation into alleged election interference from former president Donald Trump into the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

