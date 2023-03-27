Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at St. Simons Island party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family and friends of a Glynn County young man say he was “tortured and humiliated” by teens while at a party last week on St. Simons Island.

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia Health Center in Brunswick, those who know and love him are calling for justice.

“It has just made me sick too much stomach,” said Janele Tucker, Trent’s aunt. “I don’t want to get into details, but he was, I feel, honestly tortured.”

Lehrkamp was hanging with a group of teens last Tuesday when some of them reportedly forced Lehrkamp to down an excessive amount of alcohol and other substances. A picture circulating online appears to show the recent Glynn Academy High School graduate unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. Four boys are seen standing behind him, some giving the middle finger to the camera.

A separate video, supposedly taken four days later, shows Lehrkamp in a chair with his head down as someone sprayed him with a water hose. No one in the video does anything to stop the mistreatment.

“I think that just goes to show these boys have been continuously mistreating and abusing Trent,” Tucker said.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, three minors took Lehrkamp to the emergency room on the night of March 21. They signed in and left the hospital. Lehrkamp was barely breathing and was extremely intoxicated. Responding officers noted the presence of spray paint on Lehrkamp but said there were no signs of physical injury.

Detectives have since interviewed several of the people at the party as well as collected evidence related to that night. They interviewed Lehrkamp Sunday night from his hospital bed. He had been on a ventilator since the incident.

“He’s hanging out with these high school kids who are not his friends,” said Owen, a friend who has known Lehrkamp since they were 10.

Owen said Lehrkamp, who is not on the spectrum despite what some news outlets have reported, was living with depression and believes he was looking for friends. He said he hopes those involved are charged and fully prosecuted.

“They need to learn their lesson from this,” Owen said. “It’s crazy.”

The Glynn County Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident Sunday night:

“Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) continues to investigate an incident involving minors that took place on Tuesday, March 21. GCPD was notified by Southeast Georgia Health Center an individual had been brought in with a high level of intoxication. Patrol officers responded to the hospital at approximately 10:40pm. The hospital reported three juveniles had pulled up to the Emergency Room and told staff they had an individual in the vehicle they needed to bring in. The three juveniles registered their names with the ER and then departed the hospital after they asked the hospital staff if they could leave prior to GCPD arrival at the hospital.

After assessing the situation, the Criminal Investigation Division was called in to assist with the investigation. CID learned the identity of the victim as Trenton Lehrkamp, age 19. Officers did not see any signs of physical injury on the individual but did note the presence of spray paint. Lehrkamp was being treated due to a high level of intoxication, from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol.

On Wednesday, March 22, in the early morning hours, detectives served a search warrant on a residence on St. Simons Island, where the incident had occurred. Numerous items of evidence were collected and recorded related to this investigation. Supplemental search warrants were also served on Wednesday, March 22, to gather further evidence. Detectives have interviewed several juveniles associated with the incident and are continuing to conduct additional interviews. It has been determined by detectives, the videos which have surfaced on social media are of a prior incident involving the victim and are not pertaining to this current incident.

On Sunday, March 26, detectives were able to interview the victim at the hospital. He was alert and conscious and gave a statement about what transpired on the evening of Tuesday, March 21. The victim and his family are fully cooperating with GCPD and the investigation.

GCPD has been in consultation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Glynn County District Attorney regarding this investigation. Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson encourages citizens who may have more information to come forward or to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so through phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333.”

A vigil is planned Monday night in Brunswick. An online fundraiser was started to help cover Lehrkamp’s medical expenses. The campaign had exceeded its goal of $40,000 as of Monday evening.

