Georgia organization collecting donations, supplies for tornado victims

Tornado damages home in Troup County
Tornado damages home in Troup County(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local organization is set to host a supply and cleanup drive to help those who have been directly impacted by the recent EF3 tornado and severe weather that hit parts of Georgia on Sunday and early Monday morning.

The Caring for Others is a 501c3 that has a mission to “eradicate poverty,” according to officials. Officials from Caring for others are working to send trucks with cleanup tools and cleaning supplies to Troup County to aid the people impacted during the last 24 hours.

“God’s work never stops,” said Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “Caring For Others’ ‘All Hands Missions’ are activated the moment disaster strikes. We cannot let people already suffering from poverty, who are truly desperate to receive our assistance, face further challenges.”

Officials add that Shockley and her team are accepting financial donations, cleaning tools and products, and more. The supplies are expected to be delivered on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

On Sunday, Gov. Kemp issued a state of emergency due to the severe weather and tornado in Georgia. The requested supplies include:

●      Work gloves

●      Rakes

●      Chainsaws

●      Batteries

●      Tarps

●      Flashlights

●      And more

If you’re interested in making a donation of supplies, deliver them to Caring For Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2 in Atlanta before 4 p.m. on March 28.

For more information, visit https://caring4others.org/donate/.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

