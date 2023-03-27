Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia Senate approves more restrictions for convicted sex offenders

The proposed law comes after an Atlanta News First investigation exposed a loophole that allowed a repeat sex offender to get out of prison only to now face a murder accusation.
The Georgia Dangerous Sexual Predator Prevention Act was passed by the state House on Crossover Day.
By Rachel Polansky and Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill expanding electronic ankle monitor restrictions for convicted sex offenders was passed by the Georgia state senate on Monday.

House Bill 188, known as Mariam’s Law, aims to better track these individuals. The bill was unanimously passed out of the state Senate Public Safety Committee last week. The House had already approved the measure. The Senate vote came on the second-to-last day of this year’s Georgia General Assembly session.

The proposed law comes after an Atlanta News First investigation exposed a loophole that allowed a repeat sex offender to get out of prison only to, prosecutors say, kidnap and kill 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab, on her way home from work.

Abdulrab’s family believes the restrictions that come with Mariam’s Law could stop violent crimes, before they happen.

“We do not wish this upon anyone else. And if this bill does become a law, it will prevent other tragedies from happening,” Mariam’s brother, Ali Abdulrab, said.

MORE COVERAGE OF MARIAM’S LAW

The law would require sex offenders who have not received a risk-level assessment to be fitted with an ankle monitor. Once they are leveled, the most dangerous offenders would have to wear the monitor for the duration of their probation, while lower-level offenders could have them removed if the state Department of Community Supervision approves.

Abdulrab’s alleged killer was a repeat sex offender with a record of violent crimes, including child molestation, attempted rape and cruelty to children. But when DeMarcus Brinkley was released from prison in 2020, he never received a risk level assessment.

The bill would also change the name of the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board to the Sexual Offender Risk Review Board.

MORE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST INVESTIGATES

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding rain, risk of strong storms continue in GA
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
A four-year-old boy was recovered from Yellow River Park on Sunday
4-year-old boy identified after body pulled from Yellow River Park
Deadly crash
63-year-old woman dies in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

Latest News

Spalding County
Evacuaton lifted after Spalding County temporary reservoir dam overflow
Butts County residents attempting to rebuild after tornadoes
Butts County zoning change vote could help tornado victims rebuild
Alpharetta house fire under investigation
Alpharetta house fire under investigation
Family hit by second tornado in two month
Family hit by second tornado in two months