Georgia Supreme Court hearing another challenge to six-week abortion ban

Opponents of Georgia’s ban on abortions at six weeks are making yet another effort to overturn the controversial law.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday from opponents of Georgia’s ban on abortions at six weeks in yet another effort to overturn the controversial law.

This past November, the court reinstated the law after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled the so-called “heartbeat bill” violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. His ruling was overturned by the state supreme court.

Georgia’s six-week abortion ban is formally called the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mississippi’s abortion law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks. The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization essentially states there is no constitutional right to abortion services, and thus allows individual states to more heavily regulate or ban the procedure. The ruling essentially overturned Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark 1973 ruling which ruled a pregnant woman has the right to choose to an abortion without excessive government restriction.

