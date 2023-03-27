Gov. Brian Kemp confirms an EF3 tornado touched down in Georgia

WEST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a press conference on the damage brought by the storms Sunday.

The storm injured multiple people, according to Georgia officials. No fatalities were reported.

“I just got a brief in and can confirm that this was an EF3 tornado with 140-150 mph winds that dropped down to an EF2 in other parts of Troup County,” said Gov. Kemp. “We have a tremendous amount of resources on the ground. The Department of Public Safety, troopers helping with traffic control, and the sheriff and his team. The Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, and other agencies. The army corp of engineers helped in West Point. I’d like to thank all of the local and state officials that are here.

Gov. Kemp also thanked the Red Cross, local pastors, local commissioners, local elected officials, police officials, and all emergency crews that assisted.

Gov. Kemp confirmed about 25-30 homes were completely destroyed. “Approximately 100 others were damaged,” Gov. Kemp said. “This situation is continuing to evolve because of heavy rains today. “We’re going to continue working to clear roads then we’re going to come back to do more assessments. Our main priority is clearing roads for the power companies.”

Gov. Kemp said Highway 29 has been closed in Troup County to non-emergency vehicles. He added that officials will continue to closely monitor the schools throughout the week and work with school districts.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.