‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at gas station

By Sharon Danquah and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - After the arrest of a man accused of a string of violent attacks in Nashville, Tennessee, one of his alleged victims is sharing the details of his horrifying attack.

Eder Rios told WSMV he was attacked with a wooden baseball bat at a gas station on Dickerson Pike while working to repair equipment at a gas pump.

“To be honest, I didn’t realize what was happening,” said Rios through a translator. “I just wanted to get far away from there.”

Rios said as he and others worked to fix the pump, someone pulled up next to them, waited until he turned his back and began swinging the baseball bat.

“I was being attacked,” Rios said. “I just felt a few punches in my head. I turned around and tried to protect myself with my arms, and I was hit four more times in my arm.”

In surveillance video, Rios is seen running away from the man, who jumped back into his car and sped off.

“I didn’t realize what was happening. That’s why I was just trying to avoid more hits by walking away,” Rios said. “Then, I realized that I was bleeding in my head and that my arm was hurt very bad.”

Rios said the gas station owner called 911 and filed a report while his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital.

“My hand that I use to work is broken,” he said. “I went to the hospital that day, and now, I have to go to a therapist.”

While Rios heals from his injuries, he still doesn’t know why he was attacked.

“To be honest, I’m a little scared that this happened to me,” he said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be when I come back to work.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Rios’ alleged attacker, 30-year-old Khadree Renfro, is accused of attacking two other people in the days surrounding the gas station assault. Renfro is now charged with three counts of attempted homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

