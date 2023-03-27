INTERVIEW: ‘Celebrity Mamas Check-In’ to debut on Peachtree TV March 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The wait is over for the new television show “Celebrity Mamas of Atlanta” that will air on Peachtree TV starting March 27 at 8 p.m.

What will these celebrity mamas be doing?

Our cameras roll as we follow the mothers of some of today’s hottest superstars as they check items off their bucket lists.

Hosted by Trina Braxton of the iconic Braxton family, this show will take viewers along for fun outings with mothers of superstars such as The Game, Nicki Minaj, Meagan Good, NBA Young Boy and more!

