INTERVIEW: ‘Celebrity Mamas Check-In’ to debut on Peachtree TV March 27

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend the 13th Annual McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Ernest Moral Convention Friday, July 1,2016 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)(Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The wait is over for the new television show “Celebrity Mamas of Atlanta” that will air on Peachtree TV starting March 27 at 8 p.m.

What will these celebrity mamas be doing?

Our cameras roll as we follow the mothers of some of today’s hottest superstars as they check items off their bucket lists.

New programming coming to Peachtree TV in March 2023

Hosted by Trina Braxton of the iconic Braxton family, this show will take viewers along for fun outings with mothers of superstars such as The Game, Nicki Minaj, Meagan Good, NBA Young Boy and more!

