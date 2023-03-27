LIVE UPDATES: Flooding, risk of strong storms continues in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Georgia is preparing for another round of severe weather hours after an apparent tornado touched down and caused major damage in Troup County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Georgia counties Butts, Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Pike, Putnam, Spalding, and Upson is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

LIVE UPDATES FOR MONDAY, MARCH 27:

4 a.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flood threat continues through your morning commute >> https://t.co/BmknrJqy0x @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/IYy04uC7t0 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) March 27, 2023

3 a.m.

Radar Update 3:31am- Rain has stopped for now north of Atlanta. The flood risk is DECREASING for areas north of downtown. From ATL south, heavy rain will continue all morning. The flood risk here is HIGH through the morning. Isolated severe storms are still possible through 8am. pic.twitter.com/dOsOXCxLnR — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) March 27, 2023

2 a.m.

1 a.m.

We were live and on the ground all day in West Point, GA. It’s where Troup County officials say they saw significant damage as severe weather struck Georgia Sunday morning.



Here are some pictures I took. Residents told me they’re grateful they survived @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/vh019fjJQL — Asia Wilson (@AsiaWilsonTV) March 27, 2023

Jeff Devis Road in Upson County is closed due to flooding, according to the Upson Emergency Management Agency.

Jeff Davis Road (Atlanta News First)

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.