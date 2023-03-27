LIVE UPDATES: Flooding, risk of strong storms continues in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Georgia is preparing for another round of severe weather hours after an apparent tornado touched down and caused major damage in Troup County.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Georgia counties Butts, Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Pike, Putnam, Spalding, and Upson is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Jeff Devis Road in Upson County is closed due to flooding, according to the Upson Emergency Management Agency.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency.
